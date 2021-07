The Sheriff’s Office said Brian Joseph Cuddington has an active warrant for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with an active warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brian Joseph Cuddington has an active warrant for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Investigator Harvey at (256) 533-8835 or Madison County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (256) 722-7181.