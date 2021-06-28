Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for Walmart thief

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who stole property from a Madison County Walmart. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who stole property from a Madison County Walmart.

According to investigators, the man was seen on surveillance video in the store wearing an Alabama Crimson Tide hat and was driving a dark gray Buick sedan with black rims and an Arizona license plate ending in 4159.

He is wanted for stealing property from the Hazel Green Walmart.

Anyone with information on who the thief may be should contact Investigator Stamm at (256) 533-8820 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.