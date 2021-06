A Toyota 4Runner SUV was stolen from Ardmore back in April. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

ARDMORE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an SUV stolen from Ardmore in April.

The Sheriff’s Office said between 9:50 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on April 29, a Toyota 4Runner was stolen from Edgebrook Drive.

The 4Runner has a turtle decal in the bottom left corner of the back windshield.

If anyone has information on where the SUV is located or who may have stolen it, they should contact Investigator Chad Harbin at (256) 533-8859 or wharbin@madisoncountyal.gov