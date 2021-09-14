Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after potential threat at Sparkman High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent threat at Sparkman High School.

The Sheriff’s Office said Madison County Schools contacted deputies about a possible threat posted in a bathroom at Sparkman High School.

The school’s school resource officer generated a report that was forwarded onto investigators, and the Sheriff’s Office deemed the threat not credible.

Due to the threat, the Sheriff’s Office said there will be a precautionary increased presence at the high school Wednesday.

