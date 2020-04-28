Madison County leaders prepare for governor’s “Safer-At-Home” order

Madison County has fewer reported cases of COVID-19 than areas like Mobile and Jefferson Counties. As of Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County had 852 cases and 41 deaths. Mobile County had 992 confirmed cases and 46 deaths. Madison County had 222 cases and 4 deaths.

Madison County leaders were quick to praise the community for following CDC guidelines and the governor’s stay at home order, which they say contributed in a big way. And that lower case count is why they think our area is ready to cautiously move forward.

Crestwood Hospital CEO Pam Hudson says having testing available for those who are sick, medical staff and patients going into surgery is an important part of beginning to reopen the economy.

“From those key things we are in a pretty good spot,” she said.

Under the governor’s “Safer-At-Home” order, hospitals will be able to resume elective surgeries. Dr. Hudson says many hospitals’ processes have changed and facilities will implement a phased approach to these surgeries, including Crestwood Medical Center.

“We will have a new level of personal protective equipment for our caregivers and also for the patients. They’ll also be wearing a mask. We’ll have social distancing in the waiting areas, or some waiting areas will be closed and you’ll be waiting in the car,” she explained.

Under the new order retailers will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity, but close contact businesses like hair salons are still closed. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said he understands the need is different in other parts of the state, but many here were hoping for more.

“I know that there’s a lot of businesses out there that have worked just independently, small businesses to get six feet of separation to make preparations for whenever this opening did occur,” he said. “If one business in Madison County is suffering we’re all suffering.”

Strong continues to urge people to follow the governor’s guidance to prevent a spike in cases. Hesays moving forward, county employees and people who enter county buildings will be required to wear masks.

“New safety measures at county locations will include requiring cloth face coverings, hand sanitizing, continued social distancing, and respecitivly covering your cough and sneeze. This is our new normal,” he said. He says the county will release a more detailed about how they plan to move forward next week.

Strong says the Madison County Sheriff’s office will be ensuring proper capacities are followed at retailers in the county.

A spokesperson for the City of Huntsville says the police department, legal team and department of natural resources will continue to work together to educate businesses and the public about the order.