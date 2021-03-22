Madison County Elementary principal recognized with state award

GURLEY, Ala. – Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins called a Madison County Schools principal to his office Friday, saying there was an issue he needed to discuss with her. As it turned out, though, there was no issue.

Madison County Elementary Principal Amy Mason was surprised with the Alabama National Distinguished Principal Award, presented by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Mason, who has been with Madison County Schools since 2015, has been in education for more than 20 years, teaching in Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Purdue University and her Master’s in Administration and Supervision from Johns Hopkins University.

In addition, her work has been published in EdSurge, an education technology website, and Principal Magazine. She has also been a featured guest on the Trauma Informed Educator Network podcast.

Perkins describe Mason as somebody “you want on your team.”

“She’s always looking for opportunities to serve. Always looking for opportunities to build others up and to make others better. She is one of those types of people you want on your team. We are so proud of Ms. Mason.” Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins