MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A bridge near the Madison County and Marshall County line has been permanently closed to traffic after it failed a state inspection.

The bridge, locally known as the Humpback bridge, spans over the Paint Rock River across New Hope Highway and was built in 1929.

Madison County officials confirmed the bridge closed permanently on Thursday, March 31 after an Alabama Department of Transportation recommendation.

County officials advise if you are traveling north, only local traffic should drive south of the Main Drive and Johnson Avenue intersection as there is only limited ability to turn around.