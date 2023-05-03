MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday the Madison Chamber of Commerce officially rolled out the welcome mat for former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac Mccutcheon.

Michelle Epling of the Chamber of Commerce described McCutcheon as a proven leader that’s well-equipped to take the helm as chairman.

“We’re just so proud to have him back because he is going to continue his legacy that he built throughout the state of Alabama,” said Epling. “But we’re excited to have him here in Madison County advocating for all of us as well.”

McCutcheon decided to step down as speaker of the house last year after six years and nearly two decades representing Madison and Limestone counties after he took over after former speaker Mike Hubbard was removed from office because of ethics violations, while the republican party was laden with scandal and corruption.

In January, Governor Kay Ivey appointed McCutcheon as Madison County Commission Chair, replacing Dale Strong who resigned to become a member of Congress.

“When your heart is there for serving people that you lived with and seeing a direct impact of the work that you are doing, that to me is very rewarding and I’m thankful to be back,” said McCutcheon.

McCutcheon told News 19 that one of the biggest challenges that lie ahead for the county is managing its speedy growth in population.

“Maintaining our infrastructure, roads and water is very important,” McCutcheon explained. “We have new developments going up and we’re putting that traffic from those developments onto the little county roads. That’s an expense on our county governments to try to get those roads up to the standards that they need to be.”

McCutcheon says he’s up for the challenge.

“The challenges are there for us, but the county commission is working very well. we’re working together as a team, and we’re excited about the challenges that we’re facing.”

The county commission chair holds the seat for two years, but McCutcheon already announced to the crowd that will seek re-election in 2025.