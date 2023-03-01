HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Eli Lilly, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, has decided to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month.

Insulin is a hormone created by the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose in someone’s blood, and it can mean the difference between life and death for people with type one diabetes.

However, despite how necessary it is, high costs for insulin treatment have created a barrier for people who need it.

Many people struggle to pay for insulin due to its high out-of-pocket costs.

With one of the leading pharmaceuticals reducing insulin costs to consumers by 70%, pharmacies across Alabama are encouraging other drug companies to follow suit.

Trent Mclemore, director of the pharmacy at Star Market, says lowering the cost of insulin can be done.

“Hopefully with this precedent being set it shows that fiscally it can be done hopefully we’ll see some of the other manufacturers follow suit,” McLemore said.

These new insulin prices could signal a relief for diabetics in Alabama seeking cheaper costs for insulin.