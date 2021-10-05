Lockheed Martin opens hypersonic missile facility in Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. – Lockheed Martin held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning for a new facility in Courtland.

The company’s Missile Assembly Building 4 is located at Lockheed Martin’s Courtland location, on property that formerly housed the Courtland Airport.

The building, under construction for two years, will support the company’s prompt strike and hypersonic missile programs.

“A team that’s doing the two minute drill. Moving down the field, trying to surprise the adversary putting a lot of duress, on the decision making of your adversary, so that that hopefully will hold them from doing anything in aggression against us. This is primarily a deterrent capability.” Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Strike Programs Vice President Eric Scherff

Hypersonic missiles fly at Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, or faster.