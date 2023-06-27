As temperatures get ready to take off this week, utility companies across North Alabama are sending out a warning to its customers.

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — As temperatures get ready to take off this week, utility companies across North Alabama are sending out a warning to their customers.

Decatur Utilities Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Joe Holmes says, “When you hit those 100/102/105 stretches for several days, that can be brutal on folks. Take your precautions.”

Holmes tells News 19 that hot temperatures drive usage – which they purchase from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Right now, we’re not getting any indication that they’ve got any worries about power supply or anything,” replied Holmes.

The biggest component of your utility bill is your heating and cooling system. Holmes recommends setting your thermostat at 78.

“Your heat pump is designed to overcome about 20 degrees between that outside temperature and what you’re seeing inside. Some things you can do to kind of off-set that, include wear light clothing, set your ceiling fans on counter-clockwise, and close your blinds during the day,” added Holmes.

Huntsville Utilities (HU) suggest setting your thermostat between 76 and 78.

Director of Community Relations for HU Joe Gehdres says, “Once you set it where you’re comfortable, don’t fight your unit. Leave it there unless you’re going to be away from your home for long periods of time.”

Last summer, natural gas prices were high.

When those natural gas prices are high, it’s more expensive to generate electricity – and that’s reflected on your bill. However, there is some good news on that front.

“Gas prices are very low right now. We do not expect that. They’re not forecasted to spike. We should not see what we saw last year. TVA is not expecting that either,” stated Gehdres.

Both Decatur Utilities and Huntsville Utilities say you can monitor your current power usage and see what utilities you are using the most online.