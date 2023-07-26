MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After a year of hard work, 63 runners from the Parker Track Club have qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics that starts August 28th in Des Moines, Iowa.

After months of cruising around the track, nothing sounds better than bringing home a medal.

The Parker Track Club was founded back in 1985 with the mission of nurturing young athletes into adulthood through education and athletics.

Some of those young athletes now have the chance to compete on a bigger stage and maybe even bring back gold.

“The top athletes in the word will be there,” said Parker Track Club head coach Ezekiel Parker, “We have some of those top athletes on our team and hopefully we go up there and they’ll do their best to bring home some gold.”

There has been a GoFundMe campaign for those athletes to help cover some of the costs to get them to AAU Junior Olympic stage.