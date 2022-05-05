ALABAMA (WHNT) — To celebrate National Nurses Week, Lamar Advertising Company announced the launch of a digital billboard campaign honoring local nurses across the country.

#LamarLovesNurses started Thursday and will continue through May 12, displaying the names and pictures of nurses on billboards in 125 markets nationwide. Nominees were submitted to the company in April.

In total, nearly 2,460 will be honored for their sacrifices and hard work on 600 digital billboards.

The company says the following nurses will be honored in Alabama:

Andrea Kelly

Angela Ezell

Caren Lawrence

Charlotte Sapp

Donna Moore

Hannah Vandiver

Heather Howard

Kaleigh Jones Wade

Kendra Berry

Rachel Vandiver

Billboard locations in Alabama can be seen in Huntsville, Gadsden, Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Mobile/Gulf Shores.

For an interactive map of billboard locations where the nominees can be seen in Huntsville, click here.

The company says those nominated can be seen on digital boards in the same region they’re from, so residents can see and appreciate the nurses in their home areas. Photos will also be posted on the company’s Facebook page, separated in albums by region.

You can find out more about the campaign honoring nurses here.