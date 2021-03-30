Local Jersey Mike’s locations donating Wednesday’s sales to Heart of the Valley YMCA

HUNTSVILLE AND MADISON, Ala. – Looking for a way to give back during lunch Wednesday?

Three Jersey Mike’s locations, both in Huntsville and Madison, will be donating all sales Wednesday to Heart of the Valley YMCA.

Throughout the month of March, customers have been participating in the 11th Annual Month of Giving by donating to local charities at Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide.

All day long, these three locations will be participating in the chain’s annual Day of Giving:

4800 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

6290 University Drive, Huntsville

8000 Madison Boulevard, Madison

100% of the day’s sales will be donated to the YMCA, including in-person orders, catering boxes, and orders made through the app for contactless delivery.