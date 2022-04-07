HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has a new friend in some not-so-low places – Steve Johnson and Kelley Smith had the opportunity to do an interview bright and early with country music superstar Garth Brooks.

Brooks says he is excited to be back in Alabama after almost 7 years and is looking forward to finally playing live concerts again following the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Brooks will perform at Protective Stadium, the first show at the new stadium, on June 4. The concert is part of Brooks’ Stadium Tour. This will be Brooks’ first show in Birmingham since 2015 when he played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Before then, the last time he had played in town was in 1996.

Prior to live shows, Brooks says he and his crew enjoy going out in what he calls “a black cloud” (the entire crew dresses in all black), experiencing the sites, sounds and tastes of the cities where they perform.

He also touched on how blessed he feels to be able to perform live for audiences that still love him after all these years. Brooks has sold over 170 million albums worldwide, making him one of the highest-selling music artists in the world. He has also two Grammy Awards and 22 Academy of Country Music Awards to his name.

Tickets cost $98.95, are all-inclusive and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.