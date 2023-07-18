(WHNT) — The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cluster of storms that developed in Missouri and have tracked southeast Tuesday afternoon through Southern Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.

Strong wind gusts associated with these storms have knocked down power lines and trees, causing damage to homes and power outages.

