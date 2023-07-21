(WHNT) – The Weather Authority is tracking storms in the Tennessee Valley Friday evening.

Strong wind gusts associated with these storms have knocked down power lines and trees, causing damage to homes/buildings and power outages.

The City of Madison says there is a power outage in the area of Sullivan and Mill Rd. Authorities ask people to treat all intersections as 4-way stops and use caution if you must travel due to flooding and trees down.

