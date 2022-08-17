HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thrifting isn’t just a way to save money – it’s now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.

National Thrift Shop Day is recognized on August 17. If you’re wondering how to celebrate, National Today has a few tips.

Donate something special. Thrift stores always need new items! From hand-me-downs to things that you just no longer need, thrift shops can find a way to sell them. Go treasure hunting. What’s the saying? One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Just because you don’t need an item doesn’t mean it should be thrown away. Take it to a thrift store and let someone else find a place for it! Volunteer at a thrift shop. Volunteering at a thrift store doesn’t just mean working a register or putting new items out on the floor. Taking some time out of your day could involve fundraising, production, or working with donated items.

In celebration of National Thrift Shop Day, News 19 compiled a list of thrift stores and shops across North Alabama.

Colbert County

Family Times Thrift Store , located at 3017 North Jackson Highway in Sheffield

, located at 3017 North Jackson Highway in Sheffield Loaves & Fishes Thrift Store , located at 3720 Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield

, located at 3720 Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield No Telling What Thrift Store , located at 1020 Plantview Drive in Cherokee

, located at 1020 Plantview Drive in Cherokee Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 4100 Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield

DeKalb County

Bargains 4 U , located at 285C McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville

, located at 285C McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville Bargain Bins , located at 2000 Gault Avenue North Suite C in Fort Payne

, located at 2000 Gault Avenue North Suite C in Fort Payne Cross Works Thrift Store , located at 1933-2103 Grand Avenue NW in Fort Payne

, located at 1933-2103 Grand Avenue NW in Fort Payne The Cupboard , located at 991 Main Street in Fyffe

, located at 991 Main Street in Fyffe Hobo’s Thrift Store , located at 14576 Alabama Highway 68 in Crossville

, located at 14576 Alabama Highway 68 in Crossville The Honey Pot , located at 285 McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville

, located at 285 McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville New Beginnings Thrift Store , located at 684 County Road 326 in Flat Rock

, located at 684 County Road 326 in Flat Rock The Rustic Terrace , located at 1541 Main Street in Fyffe

, located at 1541 Main Street in Fyffe The Salvation Army , located at 450 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne

, located at 450 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne Thrifty Outfitters, located at 3700 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne

Franklin County

Community Thrift & Gift , located at 3486 Broad Street in Phil Campbell

, located at 3486 Broad Street in Phil Campbell Po Folks Thrift Store , located at 115 North Laurel Drive in Russellville

, located at 115 North Laurel Drive in Russellville Rhonda’s Pink Panda Thrift, located at 517 St. Clair Street in Russellville

Jackson County

12 Bushels Thrift Shoppe , located at 3504 S Broad Street in Scottsboro

, located at 3504 S Broad Street in Scottsboro The Bag Unclaimed , located at 506 W Laurel Street in Scottsboro

, located at 506 W Laurel Street in Scottsboro CC’s Corner , located at 1601 S Broad Street in Scottsboro

, located at 1601 S Broad Street in Scottsboro Goodwill , located at 305 E Willow Street in Scottsboro

, located at 305 E Willow Street in Scottsboro Grace Thrift , located at 1603 S Broad Street D in Scottsboro

, located at 1603 S Broad Street D in Scottsboro New Beginnings Thrift Store , located at 684 County Road 326 in Flat Rock

, located at 684 County Road 326 in Flat Rock Patches Merchant Emporium , located at 1501 S Broad Street Suite B in Scottsboro

, located at 1501 S Broad Street Suite B in Scottsboro Salvation Army Thrift Store , located at 1501 E Willow Street in Scottsboro

, located at 1501 E Willow Street in Scottsboro Southern Charms , located at 5442 Tammy Little Drive in Section

, located at 5442 Tammy Little Drive in Section TNT Outreach Thrift Store , located at 2911 S Broad Street #7517 in Scottsboro

, located at 2911 S Broad Street #7517 in Scottsboro Unclaimed Baggage, located at 509 W Willow Street in Scottsboro

Lauderdale County

Amazing Bargains Thrift Store , located at 2962 Alabama Hwy. 101 in Rogersville

, located at 2962 Alabama Hwy. 101 in Rogersville America’s Thrift Store , located at 990 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence

, located at 990 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence Blue Door Thrift Store , located at 4129 Helton Drive in Florence

, located at 4129 Helton Drive in Florence Community Thrift Store , located at 172 Putman Parkway in Rogersville

, located at 172 Putman Parkway in Rogersville Fashion Exchange , located at 612 E Tennessee Street in Florence

, located at 612 E Tennessee Street in Florence Salvation Army Thrift Store , located at 205 N Court Street in Florence

, located at 205 N Court Street in Florence Shoals Dream Center Thrift Store , located at 405 North Mall Road in Florence

, located at 405 North Mall Road in Florence The Treasure Chest, located at 3655 Cloverdale Road in Florence

Lawrence County

Designer’s Closet, located at 14533 Market Street in Moulton

Limestone County

Athens Kids Mart , located at 100 U.S. 72 E in Athens

, located at 100 U.S. 72 E in Athens CJ’s Thrift Store , located at 17031 E Limestone Road in Athens

, located at 17031 E Limestone Road in Athens Downtown Rescue Mission Thrift Store , located at 1403 U.S. 31 in Athens

, located at 1403 U.S. 31 in Athens Fashion Exchange , located at 661 U.S. 72 W in Athens

, located at 661 U.S. 72 W in Athens Goodwill , located at 613 U.S. 72 W in Athens

, located at 613 U.S. 72 W in Athens Jon & Jess’s Gems , located at 19890 Alabama Highway 99 in Athens

, located at 19890 Alabama Highway 99 in Athens Price is Right Thrift Store , located at 9130 Wall Triana Highway in Harvest

, located at 9130 Wall Triana Highway in Harvest Randy & Sherry’s Thrift , located at 30476 Ardmore Avenue in Ardmore

, located at 30476 Ardmore Avenue in Ardmore Salvation Army Thrift Store , located at 699 Hobbs Street E in Athens

, located at 699 Hobbs Street E in Athens Thrift-n-tique, located at 800 U.S. 72 W G in Athens

Madison County

America’s Thrift Store , located at 2009 Drake Avenue SW in Huntsville

, located at 2009 Drake Avenue SW in Huntsville Asbury Thrift Store , located at 295 Portal Lane in Madison

, located at 295 Portal Lane in Madison Downtown Rescue Mission Thrift Store , located at 101 Plaza Blvd in Madison

, located at 101 Plaza Blvd in Madison Downtown Rescue Mission Thrift Store , located at 1407 N Memorial Parkway B in Huntsville

, located at 1407 N Memorial Parkway B in Huntsville Goodwill , located at 7105 U.S. 72 W in Huntsville

, located at 7105 U.S. 72 W in Huntsville King City Thrift Store , located at 526 Jordan Lane NW in Huntsville

, located at 526 Jordan Lane NW in Huntsville MJ’s Thrift & Antiques , located at 1017 Old Monrovia Road NW in Huntsville

, located at 1017 Old Monrovia Road NW in Huntsville Neighborhood Store , located at 2815 University Drive NW in Huntsville

, located at 2815 University Drive NW in Huntsville A New Leash on Life Thrift Store , located at 1300 Slaughter Road in Madison

, located at 1300 Slaughter Road in Madison Sacks on 72 Thrift Store , located at 7443 U.S. 72 W in Madison

, located at 7443 U.S. 72 W in Madison Salvation Army Thrift Store , located at 2112 Oakwood Avenue NW in Huntsville

, located at 2112 Oakwood Avenue NW in Huntsville The Saving Way Thrift Store , located at 1810 University Drive NW in Huntsville

, located at 1810 University Drive NW in Huntsville The Saving Way Thrift Store , located at 8760 Madison Blvd Suite K in Madison

, located at 8760 Madison Blvd Suite K in Madison Shirley’s Treasures Upscale Thrift Store , located at 1108 Andrew Jackson Way NE in Huntsville

, located at 1108 Andrew Jackson Way NE in Huntsville SNAP Thrift Shop , located at 2905 Bob Wallace Avenue SW in Huntsville

, located at 2905 Bob Wallace Avenue SW in Huntsville Three Tails ReSale: A GHHS Thrift Store , located at 650 Pratt Avenue NW in Huntsville

, located at 650 Pratt Avenue NW in Huntsville Thrift Mart, located at 4710 University Drive NW Unit M in Huntsville

Marshall County

Allies Thrift Store , located at 7631 U.S. 431 in Albertville

, located at 7631 U.S. 431 in Albertville Amazon Hope Thrift Store , located at 2077 U.S. 431 in Boaz

, located at 2077 U.S. 431 in Boaz The CARE Center Thrift Store , located at 5039 Main Drive in New Hope

, located at 5039 Main Drive in New Hope Caring Heart Thrift Store , located at 165 N Main Street in Arab

, located at 165 N Main Street in Arab Downtown Rescue Mission Thrift Store , located at 5850 U.S. 431 #36 in Albertville

, located at 5850 U.S. 431 #36 in Albertville Goodwill , located at 1465 Sunset Drive in Guntersville

, located at 1465 Sunset Drive in Guntersville Goodwill , located at 1342 U.S. 431 in Boaz

, located at 1342 U.S. 431 in Boaz Grant Mountain Thrift Store , located at 4630 Main Street in Grant

, located at 4630 Main Street in Grant Graceworks Thrift Store , located at 12824 U.S. 431 in Guntersville

, located at 12824 U.S. 431 in Guntersville Home Place Thrift Store , located at 1540 Blount Avenue in Guntersville

, located at 1540 Blount Avenue in Guntersville Shepherd’s Cove Thrift Shoppe , located at 3520 U.S. 431 Suite 600 in Albertville

, located at 3520 U.S. 431 Suite 600 in Albertville Urban Barn of Boaz, located at 2276 U.S. 431 Suite E in Boaz

Morgan County

America’s Thrift Store , located at 2812 Spring Avenue SW Suite V in Decatur

, located at 2812 Spring Avenue SW Suite V in Decatur Best Choice Thrift Store , located at 1406 Beltline Road SW in Decatur

, located at 1406 Beltline Road SW in Decatur Better Than Before Consignment , located at 1820 6th Avenue SE in Decatur

, located at 1820 6th Avenue SE in Decatur Downtown Rescue Mission Thrift Store , located at 2616 Spring Avenue SW in Decatur

, located at 2616 Spring Avenue SW in Decatur Habitat for Humanity ReStore , located at 1123 Central Parkway SW in Decatur

, located at 1123 Central Parkway SW in Decatur Home Decor Thrift Store , located at 1825 Bassett Avenue SE in Decatur

, located at 1825 Bassett Avenue SE in Decatur One More Time Consignment & Boutique , located at 821 Cut-Off Road in Somerville

, located at 821 Cut-Off Road in Somerville Priceville Community Thrift Store , located at 21 Meadow Lane in Decatur

, located at 21 Meadow Lane in Decatur Tennessee Valley Thrift Store , located at 240 U.S. 31 in Hartselle

, located at 240 U.S. 31 in Hartselle Three Bees Thrift & More Store , located at 1004 U.S. 31 in Hartselle

, located at 1004 U.S. 31 in Hartselle Value Village, located at 1528 6th Avenue SE in Decatur

Did we miss your hometown thrift store? If so, submit those entries to whnt@nexstardigital.com to be added to the list.