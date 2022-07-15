(WHNT) — Over the years, Alabama has been a prime filming location for Hollywood blockbusters, but did you know that some of the most famous films ever were set right here in the Yellowhammer State?
Most folks are aware of films like “To Kill A Mockingbird,” is set in Alabama, though it was not actually filmed here. For a list of films made in Alabama, click here.
News 19 compiled a list of films set in Alabama, from the beaches of Gulf Shores, through the Wiregrass and Birmingham metro, all the way to the peaks of Sand Mountain.
To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)
- Release Date: December 25, 1962
- Director: Robert Mulligan
- Cast: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, John Megna, Ruth White, Paul Fix, Brock Peters, Frank Overton
- Where is it set in Alabama? The fictional town of Maycomb, based on Harper Lee’s hometown of Monroeville.
Did you know? Mary Badham, who portrayed the protagonist Scout, and Gregory Peck, who won an Oscar for his turn as Atticus Finch, kept in contact until he passed away in 2003. He always called her Scout, and she always called him Atticus.
The Witches (2020)
- Release Date: October 22, 2022
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Cast: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci
- Where is it set in Alabama? Demopolis, Ala., a stark change from the novel’s and 1990 film’s setting of Norway.
Did you know? The original 1990 film and Roald Dahl’s story were both set in Norway. The 2020 adaptation sets the story in southern Alabama with a Black protagonist, rather than a white English boy.
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
- Release Date: December 27, 1991
- Director: Jon Avnet
- Cast: Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, Cicely Tyson
- Where is it set in Alabama? It is never explicitly said where the story is set in Alabama, though the original Whistle Stop restaurant was based on a real-life café in Irondale.
Did you know? Author Fannie Flagg actually makes an appearance in the film. She’s the woman telling the classroom full of disaffected women they can get the spark back into their marriage.
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
- Release Date: August 4, 2006
- Director: Adam McKay
- Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, Michael Clarke Duncan, Leslie Bibb, Jane Lynch, Amy Adams, Andy Richter
- Where is it set in Alabama? While some of the film is set in North Carolina, the racing portion of the movie takes place at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Did you know? The pitch for the film was very simple. Producers simply told studios six words: “Will Ferrell as a NASCAR driver.”
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- Release Date: March 13, 1992
- Director: Jonathan Lynn
- Cast: Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio, Marisa Tomei, Mitchell Whitfield, Fred Gwynne
- Where is it set in Alabama? The story is described as being set in “Beechum County,” which does not actually exist. It’s an entirely fictional Alabama community.
Did you know? This is the final film role for actor Fred Gwynne, best known for the role of Herman Munster in “The Munsters.” Near this film’s end, Gwynne can be seen doing the same wave his “Munsters” character did.
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
- Release Date: September 27, 2002
- Director: Andy Tennant
- Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Fred Ward, Mary Kay Place, Jean Smart, Candice Bergen
- Where is it set in Alabama? The fictional town of Pigeon Creek, Alabama.
Did you know? “Sweet Home Alabama” was the first film to shoot in New York City after the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Selma (2015)
- Release Date: December 25, 2014
- Director: Ava DuVarney
- Cast: David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tom Wilkinson, Giovanni Ribisi, Alessandro Nivola, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tim Roth, Oprah Winfrey
- Where is it set in Alabama? Selma, Ala., where the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King led the historic voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.
Did you know? The movie was screened for free in the city’s Selma Walton Theater.
Forrest Gump (1994)
- Release Date: July 6, 1994
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field
- Where is it set in Alabama? The fictional town of Greenbow, Ala., the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and several non-Alabama locations like Washington, D.C. and Savannah, Ga.
Did you know? Despite it having one of his most famous roles, Tom Hanks was not paid for his work on “Forrest Gump.” Instead, he took percentage points which ultimately made him around $40 million.
Hale County This Morning, This Evening (2018)
- Release Date: January 18, 2018
- Director: RaMell Ross
- Cast: Latrenda “Boosie” Ash, Quincy Bryant, Daniel Collins
- Where is it set in Alabama? Hale County, Ala. and the Black Belt of the state.
Did you know? The movie was based on director RaMell Ross’ 2009 move to Alabama, where he filmed their lives over almost a decade.
Just Mercy (2019)
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Brie Larson
- Where is it set in Alabama? The state capital itself, Montgomery.
Did you know? The film was offered free on streaming after the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests over police brutality in June 2020.
Did we miss your favorite film set in Alabama? If we did, submit those films to whnt@nexstardigital.com.