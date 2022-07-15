(WHNT) — Over the years, Alabama has been a prime filming location for Hollywood blockbusters, but did you know that some of the most famous films ever were set right here in the Yellowhammer State?

Most folks are aware of films like “To Kill A Mockingbird,” is set in Alabama, though it was not actually filmed here. For a list of films made in Alabama, click here.

News 19 compiled a list of films set in Alabama, from the beaches of Gulf Shores, through the Wiregrass and Birmingham metro, all the way to the peaks of Sand Mountain.

To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)

Actor Gregory Peck and novelist Harper Lee on the set of the Universal Pictures release, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” in which Peck plays Atticus Finch. (Getty Images)

Release Date: December 25, 1962

December 25, 1962 Director: Robert Mulligan

Robert Mulligan Cast: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, John Megna, Ruth White, Paul Fix, Brock Peters, Frank Overton

Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, John Megna, Ruth White, Paul Fix, Brock Peters, Frank Overton Where is it set in Alabama? The fictional town of Maycomb, based on Harper Lee’s hometown of Monroeville.

Did you know? Mary Badham, who portrayed the protagonist Scout, and Gregory Peck, who won an Oscar for his turn as Atticus Finch, kept in contact until he passed away in 2003. He always called her Scout, and she always called him Atticus.

The Witches (2020)

The City Hall building in Demopolis, Ala., the setting and a filming location for the 2020 remake of “The Witches.” (Getty Images)

Release Date: October 22, 2022

October 22, 2022 Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Cast: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci

Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci Where is it set in Alabama? Demopolis, Ala., a stark change from the novel’s and 1990 film’s setting of Norway.

Did you know? The original 1990 film and Roald Dahl’s story were both set in Norway. The 2020 adaptation sets the story in southern Alabama with a Black protagonist, rather than a white English boy.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Stand-up comedienne and actress Fannie Flagg is shown at the Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Ca., on May 30, 1992. Flagg was nominated for her screenwriting debut of her 1987 book “Fried Green Tomatoes.” (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Release Date: December 27, 1991

December 27, 1991 Director: Jon Avnet

Jon Avnet Cast: Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, Cicely Tyson

Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, Cicely Tyson Where is it set in Alabama? It is never explicitly said where the story is set in Alabama, though the original Whistle Stop restaurant was based on a real-life café in Irondale.

Did you know? Author Fannie Flagg actually makes an appearance in the film. She’s the woman telling the classroom full of disaffected women they can get the spark back into their marriage.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Will Ferrell, second from left, who plays NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby, poses with cast members John C. Reilly, left, Michael Clarke Duncan, right, and Leslie Bibb during a news conference Sunday, July 9, 2006, at ChicagoLand Speedway in Joliet, Ill., to promote their movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Release Date: August 4, 2006

August 4, 2006 Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, Michael Clarke Duncan, Leslie Bibb, Jane Lynch, Amy Adams, Andy Richter

Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, Michael Clarke Duncan, Leslie Bibb, Jane Lynch, Amy Adams, Andy Richter Where is it set in Alabama? While some of the film is set in North Carolina, the racing portion of the movie takes place at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Did you know? The pitch for the film was very simple. Producers simply told studios six words: “Will Ferrell as a NASCAR driver.”

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Marisa Tomei receives her Oscar for best-supporting actress for her performance in “My Cousin Vinny” on March 29, 1993, at the 65th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Release Date: March 13, 1992

March 13, 1992 Director: Jonathan Lynn

Jonathan Lynn Cast: Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio, Marisa Tomei, Mitchell Whitfield, Fred Gwynne

Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio, Marisa Tomei, Mitchell Whitfield, Fred Gwynne Where is it set in Alabama? The story is described as being set in “Beechum County,” which does not actually exist. It’s an entirely fictional Alabama community.

Did you know? This is the final film role for actor Fred Gwynne, best known for the role of Herman Munster in “The Munsters.” Near this film’s end, Gwynne can be seen doing the same wave his “Munsters” character did.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

While 2002’s “Sweet Home Alabama” wasn’t filmed in Alabama, it was, obviously, set in the Heart of Dixie. (Getty Images)

Release Date: September 27, 2002

September 27, 2002 Director: Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Fred Ward, Mary Kay Place, Jean Smart, Candice Bergen

Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Fred Ward, Mary Kay Place, Jean Smart, Candice Bergen Where is it set in Alabama? The fictional town of Pigeon Creek, Alabama.

Did you know? “Sweet Home Alabama” was the first film to shoot in New York City after the devastating terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Selma (2015)

Oprah Winfrey locks arms with David Oyelowo, who portrays Martin Luther King Jr. in the movie “Selma” as they pray just before they march to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Release Date: December 25, 2014

December 25, 2014 Director: Ava DuVarney

Ava DuVarney Cast: David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tom Wilkinson, Giovanni Ribisi, Alessandro Nivola, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tim Roth, Oprah Winfrey

David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tom Wilkinson, Giovanni Ribisi, Alessandro Nivola, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tim Roth, Oprah Winfrey Where is it set in Alabama? Selma, Ala., where the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King led the historic voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

Did you know? The movie was screened for free in the city’s Selma Walton Theater.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks acknowledges his wife as he leaves his seat in the Shrine Auditorium, March 27, 1995 to accept his Oscar for best actor for his role in “Forrest Gump” at the 67th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)

Release Date: July 6, 1994

July 6, 1994 Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field Where is it set in Alabama? The fictional town of Greenbow, Ala., the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and several non-Alabama locations like Washington, D.C. and Savannah, Ga.

Did you know? Despite it having one of his most famous roles, Tom Hanks was not paid for his work on “Forrest Gump.” Instead, he took percentage points which ultimately made him around $40 million.

Hale County This Morning, This Evening (2018)

The courthouse in Hale County, Alabama, the area that was the subject of the 2018 documentary film, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening.” (halecountyal.com)

Release Date: January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 Director: RaMell Ross

RaMell Ross Cast: Latrenda “Boosie” Ash, Quincy Bryant, Daniel Collins

Latrenda “Boosie” Ash, Quincy Bryant, Daniel Collins Where is it set in Alabama? Hale County, Ala. and the Black Belt of the state.

Did you know? The movie was based on director RaMell Ross’ 2009 move to Alabama, where he filmed their lives over almost a decade.

Just Mercy (2019)

Jamie Foxx accepts the spotlight actor award for his role in “Just Mercy” at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Release Date: December 25, 2019

December 25, 2019 Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Brie Larson

Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Brie Larson Where is it set in Alabama? The state capital itself, Montgomery.

Did you know? The film was offered free on streaming after the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests over police brutality in June 2020.

Did we miss your favorite film set in Alabama? If we did, submit those films to whnt@nexstardigital.com.