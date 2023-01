LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.

According to Joshua Vincent of the Lincoln Fire Department, the fire was called in at 6:24 p.m. when heavy smoke was showing. The first units arrived three minutes later. When the second units came at 6:31 p.m., the roof collapsed, and the building was engulfed in flames.

The investigation into what caused the fire will start Monday. The Stillery is closed Sundays.