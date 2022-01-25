Limestone County ‘Attack Squirrel’ man facing new charges

Mickey Paulk is accused of feeding his “pet” squirrel meth to make it aggressive appeared in court Monday, and now faces several more drug-related charges.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a Limestone County man charged with allegedly owning an “attack squirrel” was in court on Monday.

Mickey Paulk is charged with possession of a wild animal, which he pleaded not guilty to during his arraignment 2019. Now, online documents show he was arrested just before Christmas and is facing several drug-related charges, including chemical endangerment of a child.

Court documents show Paulk was set to have a bench trial on Monday, but his case was continued due to his attorney not being present in court that day.

In June of 2019, law enforcement across north Alabama and southern Tennessee had been searching for Paulk for over a week. The search turned into national news after a search warrant at Paulk’s apartment. That’s where the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they found the squirrel.

Authorities say they had received tips that the squirrel had been fed meth to keep it aggressive. Paulk disputed those claims in a video on Facebook, but that video led to more charges being issued by the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation as it is illegal to possess, sell or import wild animals in the state of Alabama.

A tip eventually led detectives to a motel in Killen where Paulk was allegedly staying at the time, where he fled the area on a motorbike in an attempt to run from police.

However, just a quarter of a mile later, Limestone County Deputies say Paulk rammed a detective’s car and was taken down. Authorities said they found a .45-caliber pistol in his waistband when they searched him, but did not find the squirrel he had recently claimed to have reunited with.

Paulk during his arrest in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Paulk was arrested in Limestone County on December 23, 2021, and charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, chemical endangerment of a child, receiving stolen property, certain persons in possession of a pistol, and possession of a controlled substance.

His bonds total $70,500.

An arraignment date for all of the charges above has been set for February 3 at 9 a.m. A bench trial for the charge of illegal possession of a wild animal is set for February 28 at 1:30 p.m.