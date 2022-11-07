MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The non-partisan campaign Lift Our Vote is partnering with other organizations to offer free rides to the polls in several North Alabama counties for the November 8th election.

“We serve to make sure we are providing marginalized communities with civic education, engagement and empowerment,” says Lift Our Vote founder Jessica Fortune Barker.

Free rides to the polls will be available in more than 15 counties including Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Lauderdale, and Lawrence.

“Some communities face more challenges and barriers to accessing the ballot box. As we have identified those issues and challenges, we have developed programming that offsets those needs,” says Barker.

If you need a ride, just call 256-701-4182 and schedule a time.

“You can call a number. We will schedule a driver, a trained driver to come out and pick you up and go to the polls. We even are specialized in ADA transportation for communities that have even more needs than just the general voter. We are trained to respond to those needs,” says Barker.

The rides are made possible by volunteers across the state.

“We have a lot of churches who are offering their deacons to drive church buses and church vans. We have some private companies. So some people will even get picked up in a limo. We have party buses. We have various forms of transportation as well as private vehicles,” says Barker.

Barker says they would prefer if people would call ahead to schedule rides for election day, but they will have drivers on call throughout the day.