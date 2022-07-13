(WHNT) — LifeSouth is looking for volunteers to help them fight the summer blood shortage across North Alabama.

On Saturday, July 16, the organization will host “Destination: Donation Blood Drive” across the area. The event will be held at six LifeSouth locations across North Alabama, including:

Athens Donor Center: Located at 22051 U.S. Highway 72 East, Unit A, Athens, Ala. 35613

Albertville Donor Center: Located at 8626 Highway 431, Albertville, Ala. 35950

Attalla Donor Center: Located at 962 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, Ala. 35954

Decatur Donor Center: Located at 2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120, Decatur, Ala. 35603

Madison Donor Center: Located at 8190 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758

Shoals Donor Center: Located at 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, Ala. 35630

All of the locations will be open on the day of the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and will be entered to win a host of prizes, including restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, museum memberships, and attraction tickets.

“The summer is typically a difficult time for blood collections as schools close and many regular donors are traveling,” LifeSouth wrote in a news release. “Blood usage increases during the summer months, causing our community’s blood supply to drop when it is needed most.”

“Patients in North Alabama and surrounding hospitals rely on LifeSouth blood donors during the summer months to ensure that blood is available to treat traumas, cancer, sickle cell disease, and more,” the news release continued.

LifeSouth stated all blood donors must be over 17 (or 16 with a parent’s permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.

Learn more about how you can donate blood here or by calling 888-795-2707.