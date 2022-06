NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – North Alabama’s local blood bank will be marking World Blood Donor Day now through June 14.

To honor blood donors who donate at donor centers, LifeSouth will be giving each donor a $20 e-gift card and a T-shirt when they donate. In addition, LifeSouth will reward donors with a second $20 e-gift card if they bring a friend, post on social media, and tag LifeSouth.

Donor centers are located all across North Alabama:

8626 US-431, Albertville

22051 US-72 East, Unit A, Athens

219 Compass Way SW, Cullman

2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120, Decatur

307 Veterans Drive, Florence

12060 County Line Road, Suite F, Madison

8190 Madison Blvd, Madison

As the local blood bank, blood donated to LifeSouth stays in North Alabama, going to several hospitals across the region:

Athens-Limestone Hospital

Crestwood Medical Center

Cullman Regional Medical Center

Decatur-Morgan Hospital/Parkway Campus

Gadsden Regional Medical Center

Helen Keller Hospital

Huntsville Hospital

Lakeland Community Hospital

Lawrence Medical Center

Madison Hospital

Marshall Medical Center North and South

North Alabama Medical Center

Red Bay Hospital

Russellville Hospital

Businesses, churches, neighborhoods, professional groups, organizations, and groups of all kinds are also encouraged to host a blood drive to celebrate World Blood Donor Day. For more information, contact Becky Cecil at rmcecil@lifesouth.org.

Hours for each donor center are:

Albertville: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-Noon Sunday

Athens: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Cullman: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m.-Noon Saturday

Decatur: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-Noon Sunday

Florence: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

County Line Road, Madison: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Madison Blvd, Madison: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-Noon Sunday

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit the LifeSouth website.