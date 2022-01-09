LifeSouth: Here’s where you can donate blood in North Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Local LifeSouth centers are pleading with the public for blood donations as the Omicron variant racks Alabama. This, along with the regular cold and flu season, make donating blood vital to North Alabama hospitals.

“Blood donations are already low due to COVID, now coupled with the cold and flu season, bearing down on our blood donors; blood collections are taking a major hit,” said Kami Mitchell, LifeSouth’s district community development coordinator. “If you are out and about, please stop by one of our blood center locations to give your life-saving blood donation.”

LifeSouth listed several local centers to donate blood in North Alabama:

Albertville Donor Center

Location: 8626 U.S. Highway 431, Albertville, Ala. 35950

8626 U.S. Highway 431, Albertville, Ala. 35950 Phone: 256-894-6066

256-894-6066 Hours Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Cullman Donor Center

Location: 219 Compass Way SW, Cullman, Ala. 35055

219 Compass Way SW, Cullman, Ala. 35055 Phone: 256-736-1594

256-736-1594 Hours Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday: Closed



Decatur Donor Center

Location: 2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120, Decatur, Ala. 35603

2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120, Decatur, Ala. 35603 Phone: 256-522-0060

256-522-0060 Hours Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Madison Donor Center

Location: 8190 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758

8190 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758 Phone: 256-533-8201

256-533-8201 Hours Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Madison Pop-Up Donor Center

Location: 12060 County Line Rd. Suite F, Madison, Ala. 35756

12060 County Line Rd. Suite F, Madison, Ala. 35756 Phone: 256-533-8201

256-533-8201 Hours Monday: Closed Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Closed



Shoals Donor Center

Location: 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, Ala. 35630

307 Veterans Drive, Florence, Ala. 35630 Phone: 256-765-7038

256-765-7038 Hours Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

