LifeSouth: Here’s where you can donate blood in North Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Local LifeSouth centers are pleading with the public for blood donations as the Omicron variant racks Alabama. This, along with the regular cold and flu season, make donating blood vital to North Alabama hospitals.
“Blood donations are already low due to COVID, now coupled with the cold and flu season, bearing down on our blood donors; blood collections are taking a major hit,” said Kami Mitchell, LifeSouth’s district community development coordinator. “If you are out and about, please stop by one of our blood center locations to give your life-saving blood donation.”
LifeSouth listed several local centers to donate blood in North Alabama:
Albertville Donor Center
- Location: 8626 U.S. Highway 431, Albertville, Ala. 35950
- Phone: 256-894-6066
- Hours
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cullman Donor Center
- Location: 219 Compass Way SW, Cullman, Ala. 35055
- Phone: 256-736-1594
- Hours
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Decatur Donor Center
- Location: 2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120, Decatur, Ala. 35603
- Phone: 256-522-0060
- Hours
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Madison Donor Center
- Location: 8190 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758
- Phone: 256-533-8201
- Hours
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Madison Pop-Up Donor Center
- Location: 12060 County Line Rd. Suite F, Madison, Ala. 35756
- Phone: 256-533-8201
- Hours
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Shoals Donor Center
- Location: 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, Ala. 35630
- Phone: 256-765-7038
- Hours
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.