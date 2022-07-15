NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – There’s an urgent need for blood donations as the nationwide blood supply has dropped to dangerously low levels.

Amid this critical blood shortage, LifeSouth is calling on North Alabama residents to donate blood at their “Destination: Donation Blood Drive” on Saturday, July 16.

LifeSouth says they typically see a dip in donations in the summer and that’s because during this time of year, schools are closed and many of their regular donors are traveling.

Currently, the blood bank needs all blood types to donate. 250 blood donors are needed every day to keep local hospitals supplied with blood.

O negative donors are needed all the time because it’s the universal blood type and can be used in emergency situations but only 7% of the population is O negative.

Officials said blood usage increases during the summer months, causing our community’s blood supply to drop when it’s needed most. If the blood supply is not stabilized soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some when it’s needed.

Becky Cecil, LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator, says “It’s just something that all of us, as humans, have in common. We need blood to survive and if we don’t have that, we can’t survive. We need the hospitals. If someone were to get into an accident, have a trauma or need some blood for some reason…we want that blood to be available to them, especially in the summer where we see that squeeze.”

On Saturday the blood drive will run from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and will be entered into a drawing for a variety of local prizes, including restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, museum memberships and attraction tickets.

Blood Drive Locations:

Athens Donor Center – 22051 US Highway 72 E, Unit A, Athens, AL 35613

Albertville Donor Center – 8626 Highway 431, Albertville, AL 35950

Attalla Donor Center – 962 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla, AL 35954

Decatur Donor Center – 2349 Danville Rd. SW, Suite 120, Decatur, AL 35603

Madison Donor Center – 8190 Madison Blvd., Madison, AL 35758

Shoals Donor Center – 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, AL 35630

All blood drives and donation centers can be found on the LifeSouth website.