Legislature proposes bill that would give businesses immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill that would limit lawsuits against businesses if someone claimed they contracted coronavirus is being proposed in the Alabama Legislature.

With the more businesses opening back up under the governor’s “safer-at-home” order, the fear of getting coronavirus remains prevalent and this bill would limit the liability for businesses if someone claims they got sick.

“The bill raises the standard and says that a business has to be willful or wanting or knowingly with reckless disregard to the health of others,” said Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur).

CBS 42 asked bill sponsor Sen. Orr specially what does that mean for businesses.

“It could mean the business doesn’t offer mask to employees, hand sanitizing stations or social distancing,” Sen. Orr said.

Businesses, churches, schools and healthcare providers would all be protected under this bill.

“A lot of people are going to be worried to reopen with this out there because they don’t want to be blamed for someone who comes in and claims they caught this virus,” said Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston).

The bill has 22 co-sponsors in the Senate as of Wednesday.

“Stores shouldn’t be worried about reopening for the fear of frivolous litigation,” said Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster).

We’re told that this bill is dead for now as lawmakers say they are only focused on passing both budgets and some local bills.

To read the full bill, click here.