Leeds Buc-ee’s to open in January 2021, mayor says

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Leeds Mayor David Miller confirms to CBS 42 that Buc-ee’s will be opening up sometime in January 2021.

The groundbreaking for the popular convenience store and gas station took place June 26, 2019. It will be the second Buc-ee’s location in Alabama and will be located off of I-20 at exit 140 across the street from the Chevron station.

Mayor Miller said last year that the gas station would create around 100 jobs. The opening was originally planned for sometime this year but the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to that

