MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel.

The House Republican Caucus elected Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) to lead the group during a meeting Thursday. He will face the full membership of the House for a vote in January, but with a Republican supermajority in place, Thursday’s vote assures his ascension to the state’s highest legislative office.

“The members of the House Republican Caucus are a talented group of men and women who support the conservative principles and traditional values that most Alabamians share, and I am honored beyond measure to be chosen as their nominee for Speaker of the House,” Ledbetter said. “If elected Speaker, I will work hard to preside fairly and ensure that all voices have an opportunity to be heard in the committee rooms and chamber of the Alabama House.”

Ledbetter, a former Rainsville mayor and city councilmember, has served in the state legislature since 2014. He became House Majority Leader in 2017.

Ledbetter takes over leadership of the House from outgoing Speaker Mac McCutcheon, who has held the job since 2016. McCutcheon (R-Huntsville), who has served in the state house since 2006, opted against running for re-election this fall.

The House Republican Caucus also elected new faces for other leadership roles.

Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) is the party’s nominee for Speaker Pro Tem, Rep. Scott Stadhagen (R-Decatur) is the nominee for majority leader, Rep. Wes Kitchens (R-Arab) for caucus vice chair, and Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) for caucus secretary/treasurer.