ALABAMA (NEXSTAR) – More than 102,000 people packed up their things and left Alabama in 2022, new Census data released Thursday revealed.

But most of those folks didn’t go too far. The No. 1 destination for people leaving the Pelican State was just across the Chattahoochee River. The Census estimates about 21,000 people made the move from Alabama to Georgia last year.

Continuing that trend, the second and third most popular states for people leaving Alabama were other neighboring states: Florida and Tennessee. About 14,000 former Alabama residents went south, while 9,000 went north.

Even the fourth and fifth most popular destinations stayed somewhat close to Alabama. About 8,600 people moved from Alabama to Florida, and 5,400 moved to Mississippi, according to the data.

The least likely destinations for Alabamans leaving the state were Idaho, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

But even with tens of thousands of people hopping across Alabama’s many borders, the state saw more people move in than move out last year. An estimated 139,000 people relocated to Alabama. Continuing the trend of neighborly love, more than 23,000 new arrivals were from Georgia.