LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged after the Limestone County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) says he robbed a victim at gunpoint while they were unloading groceries at their home.

Tervarius Eugene Horton, 35, has been charged with robbery and breaking and entering a vehicle.

Courtesy: Limestone County Sherriff’s Office

On June 13, around 1:50 p.m., Limestone County Deputies responded to a robbery call in the 15000 block of Cannon Road in Elkmont, Ala.

LCSO says the victim was unloading groceries when they were approached by Horton, who was pointing a gun at them. Horton forced the victim into the home and began to choke them while pointing a pistol at them.

Horton fired several rounds in the house before taking the victim’s keys and “unlawfully entering” the victim’s vehicle, where he stole cash, according to LCSO. At this point, authorities say the victim ran from the scene to a neighbor’s home, but the Horton chased them and fired more rounds.

LCSO says when Horton saw other witnesses he left the scene.

Investigators located Horton’s vehicle on Lydia Corey Road, and they say Horton fled. After a short chase on foot, investigators took Horton into custody.

Horton is being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility with no bond.