Lawsuits challenge new legislative, congressional lines in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — New lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts as racially gerrymandered to dilute the voting power of Black voters.

The lawsuits announced Monday argue the new districts unlawfully pack Black voters into a small number of districts. It says that limits their ability to influence elections outside those districts and breaks up minority communities elsewhere in the state.

The lawsuits were brought on behalf of Greater Birmingham Ministries, the Alabama conference of the NAACP and others.

Federal judges are being asked to block the maps from being used in the 2022 elections. Republican officials say they’re confident the maps will survive a court challenge