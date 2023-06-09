LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Friday morning wreck claimed the life of a Lawrence County woman after authorities say she ran off the road hitting a mailbox, culvert and house.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Mary C. Lindley, 47, was critically injured when the 2010 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the roadway, Alabama 36, approximately eight miles south of Moulton, Friday morning around 8:35 a.m.

ALEA says Lindley was transported to the Lawrence County Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident.