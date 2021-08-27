Lawrence County Schools requiring masks

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. – School officials have announced a mask requirement for all Lawrence County Schools buildings.

The mask requirement applies to everyone inside any school building.

School officials said they will be lenient on the mask policy Friday, before beginning full enforcement on Monday, August 30.

Each school will have spare masks for students once the policy begins, however, school officials encouraged parents to buy masks over the weekend if students don’t have any left from last year.

Officials added that they didn’t want to require masks, but it came down to keeping students in buildings.

“We truly do not want to require masks, but we feel this is the best way to keep our students and staff members safe and our schools open. Hopefully, this requirement will also allow us to stop closing schools and continue with traditional, face to face instruction.” Lawrence County Schools

The policy will run through Friday, September 17, at which time school officials will re-evaluate COVID-19 numbers in the school system and decide whether to extend or end the mandate.

As of Friday, six Lawrence County Schools were fully virtual: Moulton Elementary, Moulton Middle, and Lawrence County High until Monday, August 30; and Hatton Elementary, Hatton High, and East Lawrence Elementary until Friday, September 3.