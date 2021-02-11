Lawmakers punt on repeal of law about Confederate monuments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have delayed action on a proposal to repeal protections for Confederate monuments. The House Judiciary Committee sent the bill to a subcommittee for study.

The bill by Democratic Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham would repeal the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act which forbids taking down longstanding monuments.

Givan said her proposal would allow local governments to donate unwanted historic statues and monuments to the state archives or another entity for preservation. .