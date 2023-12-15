MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies say they’re working to crack down on gun violence by going after machine gun conversion devices.

Commonly known as glock switches, officials say they make guns more dangerous and have increased recently in the state.

During a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery Friday, federal law enforcement officials announced the indictment of 11 people in Montgomery for possessing glock switches.

They say they want that to serve as a deterrent and reminder of the threat these devices pose.

“These things are often advertised as accessories online,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Nashville Field Division Ashley Lightner said. “They’re advertised as keychains or necklaces. This piece right here just in itself is illegal.”

Lightner says that’s part of the problem, as getting or even making one is pretty easy.

“It takes maybe 15 minutes to print one on a 3D printer,” Lightner said.

The devices attach to semiautomatic firearms, converting them to fully automatic, with a rapid rate of fire and less accuracy. Officials showed video clips of a firearm with a switch and one without.

“There’s a good chance that innocent bystanders are going to get shot with that pistol because of the inaccuracy of it. And we’ve seen that across the nation, we’ve seen that here in Alabama in shootings,” Lightner said.

Law enforcement officials say they’re seeing them more and more, with ATF reporting a roughly 500% increase nationally in the seizure of switches in 2022.

“It poses a clear and immediate danger to the wellbeing of everybody in the district,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Jonathan Ross said.

Possession of one carries a federal penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert says the department has seized 80 switches in Montgomery since March.