MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.

Cory Luke White was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a first-degree theft of property charge out of Lauderdale County.

On August 9, ADOC officials say White was found unresponsive in his cell.

Staff at the Bibb Correctional Facility immediately started life-saving procedures and transported White to the health care unit, where those life-saving measures continued, officials said.

All efforts to revive him failed, ADOC says. White was pronounced dead.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident, according to officials.

White’s death marks the fifth inmate to die in the Bibb Correctional Facility since the beginning of June, according to statistical reports and statements from the ADOC.