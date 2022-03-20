CULLMAN & MORGAN COUNTIES, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is starting on bridge repair projects in Morgan and Cullman counties.

Crews will be repairing a bridge over the Indian Creek in northern Cullman County and another over the Flint Creek in southern Morgan County.

Starting Monday, March 21st, the northbound outside lane of I-65 will be closed from mile marker 316, just south of Exit 318 (Lacon). That closure will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day through Friday, March 25.

The following week, ALDOT has two other closures scheduled.

At 8 a.m. Monday, March 28, the outside lane from mile marker 316 to south of Exit 318 will be closed and remain closed around the clock until around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

Starting at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, both northbound lanes will be closed north of Exit 318, requiring all traffic to detour to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318. The lanes will reopen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

ALDOT advises drivers to follow the posted detour during the 24-hour complete closure at Exit 318. The official detour (required for commercial truck traffic) will be US-31 to AL-67 to I-65. Passenger vehicles may return to I-65 via any interchange north of Exit 318.