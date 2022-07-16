NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is taking nominations for the annual Torch Awards for Ethics.

The annual award program honors businesses and nonprofits exemplifying outstanding ethics in the workplace and community across BBB North Alabama’s 13-county service area.

To be eligible for the award, an organization must be in good standing with the BBB and have been in existence for at least three years.

To nominate a business or nonprofit (self-nominations are permitted), fill out the nomination form by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Qualified nominees will be invited to complete an application for the 2022 Awards, which will be judged by an independent panel of business and community leaders. Winners will be honored at the 25th Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon on Monday, November 7 at The Westin Huntsville.

Questions can be directed to BBB North Alabama Vice President of Finance Robin Isbell, the Torch Awards Coordinator, at (256) 970-1245 or risbell@northalabama.bbb.org.