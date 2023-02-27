MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doctor accused of driving under the influence leading to a fatal crash is set to be in court Monday for jury selection, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla is accused of causing a deadly crash, killing USA medical student Samantha Thomas in 2020. Thomas was a passenger in the car that left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Thomas and Nakhla were seen shortly before the crash on surveillance video having drinks by the pool of the apartment complex where they both lived, according to a traffic homicide investigator during the preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing also revealed that the two left the apartment complex at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020 and the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. According to prosecutors, the data recorder on Nakhla’s sports car captured him going 138 miles per hour on the West I-65 Service Road.

The defense claimed at the time that there was not yet proof that alcohol played a role in the crash.

After he was charged with manslaughter, Nakhla was fired from his position as a neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary. Nakhla’s charges were upgraded from manslaughter to murder in September 2021.