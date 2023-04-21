LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Day 5 of the Mason Sisk capital murder trial began with a juror being excused as the state continues to call witnesses.

The juror was excused based off of a work emergency according to the judge.

The state continues to call witnesses as they present their case against Mason Sisk. The State called seven witnesses on Thursday.

In day 3 of testimony, jurors heard from Sisk’s ex-girlfriend and were shown the gun used to commit the crimes.

Sisk is charged with killing five family members in September 2019. His first trial was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone.

Sisk, now 18, won’t face the death penalty if convicted but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

