ONEONTA, Ala. (WHNT) – One festival is returning for its 20th year.

The June Fling is back in Oneonta Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the downtown area of the city. 100 booths, a cruise-in for vehicles of all kinds, a kid’s zone, as well as live music and entertainment will highlight the annual festival.

In addition, there will be a pre-event Friday night, June 10. From 5-8 p.m., Jump into the Fling features live entertainment from Chapter V Band, along with a variety of food trucks at the corner of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street.

Saturday’s entertainment includes:

Saxophone instrumentalist Kevin Moore

Clog Wild Cloggers

A fashion show with hometown models showcasing fashions available in Oneonta

2022 Alabama Female Country Vocalist of the Year nominee Martha Chasteen

Soulful southern rocker Taylor Hunicutt

Suburban Love Junkies

The Chris Posey Band

The Edmonds Butler Band

Over in the kids’ zone, a 32-foot-long, air-conditioned truck will have arcade games free for play, a free petting zoo, face painting (additional charge of $5), and meet-and-greets with members from Alabama’s Garrison of the 501st Legion, the international cosplay organization for “Star Wars.”

Admission to both events is free. For more information, visit the Oneonta Business Association website or call (205) 813-7194.