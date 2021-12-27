Judge orders Alabama prison system to boost staff by 2025

FILE – In this June 18, 2015, file photo, prisoners stand in a crowded lunch line during a prison tour at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, a federal judge who previously ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate,” ordered the state to make multiple changes in inmate care and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge who ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate” has ordered the state to make multiple changes and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often focused on the prison system’s lack of progress in meeting an earlier directive to boost staffing.

Thompson set a 2025 deadline for the state to fill all mandatory and essential posts. He also ordered the state to make numerous other changes.

Thompson said at least 27 more prisoners have died by suicide since his initial ruling in 2017.