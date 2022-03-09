WASHINGTON D.C. (WHNT) – A federal judge has formally dismissed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) from a lawsuit that alleged the congressman incited violence with his speech at a rally before the January 6 Capitol attack.

The suit was filed last year by California Rep. Eric Swalwell in an attempt to hold the defendants partially accountable for the January 6 Capitol insurrection that happened as an attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

In a ruling last month U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said the claims against Brooks, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. were due to be dismissed. The court allowed claims against former President Trump to go forward.

The court’s order Wednesday came after Brooks filed a motion Tuesday formally asking for the dismissal. Swalwell filed a motion arguing against releasing the claims, but the court sided with Brooks.

In his order, Judge Mehta said that the claims were dismissed against Brooks’ because his speech was protected by the First Amendment.

“None of Brooks’s speech, including his remarks delivered at the January 6 Rally, satisfies the Brandenburg

exception,” the court filings read. The Brandenburg test is used by courts to assess if inflammatory speech can be restricted. The court wrote, “The allegations against Brooks do not support a plausible inference that ‘he was advocating . . . any action’ or that ‘his words were intended to produce, and likely to produce,

imminent disorder.'”

Brooks had previously asked the Department of Justice to grant him immunity under the Westfall Act, which provides legal protection for government employees in common tort lawsuits for actions taken as part of their official duties. The court said today that issue was now moot and does not need to be addressed further.

Read the full ruling here: