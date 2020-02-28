Judge dismisses Alabama Democratic Party lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit over control of the Alabama Democratic Party on Thursday, saying he did not have jurisdiction over the internal party feud.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin dismissed the lawsuit filed by longtime leader Nancy Worley to prevent the new party chair, state Rep. Chris England, from taking control.

The Alabama Democratic Party for months has been tangled in an internal feud over the leadership and direction of the party. England, backed by a reform coalition within the party, was elected as chair last year, but Worley argued his election was not properly done.

England said he was pleased to put the issue to rest.

“I'm excited both to put this matter behind us and to get to work doing what matters most, electing Democrats in Alabama. Alabamians deserve a party that prioritizes the issues that matter most: jobs, a fair economy, health care, and education," England said.

Barry Ragsdale, an attorney representing the defendants in the lawsuit, said they were pleased with the outcome.

“We look forward to building the Alabama Democratic Party under the leadership of Chris England," Ragsdale wrote in an emailed response.

Worley said she was disappointed in the decision.

“We will look at all options, including an appeal, as well as a federal case," Worley said.