Judge Bobby Aderholt, father of Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt, dies of cancer

ALABAMA – Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, father of Congressman Robert Aderholt, died Tuesday at his home in Haleyville after a battle with cancer. Judge Aderholt was 85 years old.

He was a public servant to the people of Alabama, in Winston and Marion Counties for more than 50 years.

Judge Aderholt served in the Winston County Court of Law and Equity from 1962 until 1973. Aderholt was elected circuit judge of the Alabama 25th Judicial Circuit in 1976, which includes all of Winston and Marion Counties.

Praying for the Aderholt family this afternoon. Winston County's Judge Bobby Aderholt (U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt's father) has died. — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) August 24, 2021

Judge Aderholt retired in 2007 but continued to serve as a specially appointed judge in cases across Alabama.