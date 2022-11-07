JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed.

According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin, 22, died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday night, according to UAB officials.

Following her death, an honor walk was held as Tarvin, an organ donor, was escorted from UAB Hospital to the Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliances.

JSU released an official statement regarding Tarvin’s death, as well as the completion of her donations Monday morning.

Originally from Holly Pond, Tarvin graduated with honors from Wallace State Community College in May 2021 with associate degrees in criminal justice, law enforcement and forensic investigation.

In Fall 2021, Tarvin enrolled at JSU to pursue a bachelor of science degree in forensic investigation. A former drum major and trombonist for the Holly Pond Bronco Band, Tarvin had joined JSU’s Marching Southerners and hoped to march her last semester of college in Fall 2023.

The university also provided students, faculty and staff with counseling services as the campus community continues to mourn the tragic incident.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Tarvin’s death.