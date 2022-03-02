WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is due in federal court Wednesday afternoon for a plea agreement hearing, federal court records show.

Joshua James, of Arab, has been charged with a range of counts from seditious conspiracy to assaulting and resisting officers.

James had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The new court notice for the plea hearing does not indicate what charges a plea deal would include.

James, a U.S. Army veteran, has been linked to the Oath Keepers group.

Prosecutors have argued James was part of an organized effort leading up to and during the Capitol attack. Prosecutors allege the group James was involved with discussed bringing and storing weapons and coordinated movements on Jan. 6.

James’ case is set to be held before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, in the federal court in the District of Columbia.