Jordan-Hare Stadium to allow only 20% capacity for 2020 season, no tailgating on campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has announced that there will be a limit to the amount of fans allowed inside Jordan-Hare Stadium this football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Auburn announced the stadium would only be filled to about 20% of its capacity. This comes after the Southeastern Conference announced its COVID-19 guidelines for all 14 teams.

The University of Alabama also made similar changes to its game day routines Tuesday.

General seating for the Tigers’ first game, outside of controlled premium spaces and areas for visiting and home teams’ guests, will be given to Auburn students only, in what the school calls “an effort to contribute to the on-campus experience of our current students.”

Tickets for following games will be announced at a later time. Season ticket holders will also have the ability to opt-out of attending games for the 2020 season.

Face coverings will be required for all fans in attendance this season. Under state and CDC guidelines, there will also be no tailgating allowed on the campus.

The first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season is set for Sept. 26 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

More information can be found by clicking here.

