BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dutch man who confessed to killing an 18-year-old Mountain Brook woman 18 years after she went missing on the island of Aruba is now back in Peru.

Joran van der Sloot, who recently pleaded guilty to extorting Natalee Holloway’s family, was released from the Shelby County Jail Monday, according to court records. The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday night that he has been returned to Peruvian custody, where he was previously serving a murder and drug trafficking prison sentence.

Van der Sloot, 36, had been the prime suspect in the disappearance of Holloway before he formally confessed to killing her on the beaches of Aruba on May 31, 2005, during a polygraph test he took with prosecutors. The admission was part of his guilty plea for extorting Holloway’s family $25,000 for information on her whereabouts in 2010. However, nothing ever came from his “tip.”

Van der Sloot, who was sentenced to prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores in Peru, will be eligible for release in 2043.